Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Sweet Photo With Boyfriend

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, she also affectionately kissed him on the cheek while riding on a Ferris wheel pointing out, "None of us like heights." She tagged sister Alaina Marie Scott and Eminem's younger brother Nathan Mathers in the clip.

Before Monday, Hailie hadn't shared photos of McClintock since July. In that picture, she was cozied up to McClintock, resting her arm on his shoulder. "I rarely share my feed, but when I do I'm happy it's with you ❤️‍🔥," the rapper's daughter wrote alongside the photo.

Eminem briefly spoke about Hailie and her boyfriend — who have been dating since 2016, while both were students at Michigan State University, according to the Daily Mail — in an interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson in March 2020.

"She's made me proud for sure," he added, sharing that Hailie graduated from college with an impressive 3.9 GPA. Hailie studied psychology at Michigan State University.

"It definitely is crazy," Eminem said of how much his daughter has grown up.

Hailie proudly supported the rapper during his Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg at the Sofi Stadium Sunday. She documented the experience on Instagram, sharing a number of posts on her Instagram Story of her time at the big game.

When her father hit the stage, Hailie posted a number of videos of his performance from her view, following Slim Shady along as he rapped his 2002 Oscar and Grammy-winning tune, "Lose Yourself."