Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Cookies, Trashing Gas Station

A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he trashed a gas station while under the influence, according to WOFL.

A Melbourne Police officer responded to a gas station on West New Haven Avenue Sunday (February after they got reports of a man throwing cookies and spilled drinks on the counter inside the store. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Alan Ganesh, according to officials.

When a cop pulled up to the scene, they reportedly found Ganesh laying on the sidewalk with bloodshot eyes and a strong alcohol odor from his mouth. Ganesh allegedly told the officer he drank a "tall fat boy" and took medication for schizophrenia, per WOFL.

The clerk told the police officer Ganesh rode up to the gas station on his black motorcycle and then on the counter, authorities say. The 24-year-old then sat on the floor, which posed another issue for the clerk since she needed to clean the floors.

After she asked him to get up, that's when Ganesh allegedly started trashing the store, according to the clerk. There were no reported injuries.

The officer arrested Ganesh after he failed a sobriety test. He was booked into a Brevard County jail on a misdemeanor charge of DUI.