Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Cookies, Trashing Gas Station

By Zuri Anderson

February 16, 2022

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he trashed a gas station while under the influence, according to WOFL.

A Melbourne Police officer responded to a gas station on West New Haven Avenue Sunday (February after they got reports of a man throwing cookies and spilled drinks on the counter inside the store. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Alan Ganesh, according to officials.

When a cop pulled up to the scene, they reportedly found Ganesh laying on the sidewalk with bloodshot eyes and a strong alcohol odor from his mouth. Ganesh allegedly told the officer he drank a "tall fat boy" and took medication for schizophrenia, per WOFL.

The clerk told the police officer Ganesh rode up to the gas station on his black motorcycle and then on the counter, authorities say. The 24-year-old then sat on the floor, which posed another issue for the clerk since she needed to clean the floors.

After she asked him to get up, that's when Ganesh allegedly started trashing the store, according to the clerk. There were no reported injuries.

The officer arrested Ganesh after he failed a sobriety test. He was booked into a Brevard County jail on a misdemeanor charge of DUI.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.