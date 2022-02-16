Record Store Day is getting audiophiles excited with a list of 2022 releases. Rock fans can look for special records from the likes of The Cranberries, Foo Fighters, Pixies, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2 and more.

Foo Fighters plan to release a 7" with special versions of two Medicine at Midnight tracks: "Making A Fire (Mark Ronson ReVersion)" b/w "Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)" and Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping a special RSD edition of their upcoming album Unlimited Love.

The Cranberries have put together an emotional release to honor their late singer Dolores O'Riordan. "Such was the reaction from you, our dedicated fans to 'Remembering Dolores' - the special playlist of some of our lesser known songs that we released last September to commemorate what would have been Dolores’ 50th birthday, that we decided to make it available as a limited edition Double LP for Record Store Day 2022 on April 23rd," the band wrote on Instagram. "The playlist which we carefully selected together with some of Dolores’ close family and friends, consists of fifteen of our lesser known songs, ones that remind each of us in differing ways, of Dolores. The double album will include three tracks in addition to the fifteen featured on the original playlist, as well as sleeve notes giving some insight about the tracks, who selected them, and why."

Record Store Day 2022 is set to take place on April 23 with Taylor Swift acting as the first ever global ambassador. See The Cranberries' message below and a full list RSD 2022 releases here.