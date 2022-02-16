The Weeknd Shares Touching Birthday Text From His Parents

The Weeknd’s parents aren’t the only ones who took notice of his big day, he’s currently a trending topic on Twitter as his fans wish him a happy birthday.

The Weeknd has accomplished a ton in his 32 years. He currently has three No. 1 albums to his name in the US, while his LPs that didn’t top the chart — Kiss Land and Dawn FM — peaked at No. 2. His 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy also went No. 1. Additionally, he has a handful of chart-topping singles, the latest of them being 2020’s “Save Your Tears.”

The Weeknd now has fans speculating on what's next for his career with his recent tweet that reads, "32 and still in purgatory. we’re about to enter PHASE 2."