The Weeknd Shares Touching Birthday Text From His Parents

By Yashira C.

February 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Today marks The Weeknd's 32nd birthday. Born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye on February 16, 1990, birthday love has been abundant for the singer. Late last night, The Weeknd shared a screenshot of what must have been one of the first birthday messages he received, a sweet text from his parents.

The text was sent from his mother's phone but addressed from both of his parents, it reads, “February 16 @ 2:45 pm the Star is born Happy Birthday Abel. Enkuan tewoldek [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] [cake emoji] [champagne glasses emoji] [champagne bottle emoji]. egzaiber ymesgn [folded hands emojis]. You are our hero God bless you and your work with much Love. Always yours proud parents [heart emojis].”

The Weeknd’s parents aren’t the only ones who took notice of his big day, he’s currently a trending topic on Twitter as his fans wish him a happy birthday.

The Weeknd has accomplished a ton in his 32 years. He currently has three No. 1 albums to his name in the US, while his LPs that didn’t top the chart — Kiss Land and Dawn FM — peaked at No. 2. His 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy also went No. 1. Additionally, he has a handful of chart-topping singles, the latest of them being 2020’s “Save Your Tears.”

The Weeknd now has fans speculating on what's next for his career with his recent tweet that reads, "32 and still in purgatory. we’re about to enter PHASE 2."

