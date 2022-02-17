Birthplace Of Original Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich To Reopen In Georgia

The birthplace of the Original Chick-fil-A sandwich has reopened its doors.

According to a news release from Chick-fil-A, as of Thursday (February 17), The Dwarf House in Hapeville, Georgia, is finally open after nine months of renovations.

The updated location now has "a newly designed, mid-century modern space featuring a full-service dining room, drive-thru with increased capacity and mobile order pick-up area for convenient service, the renovated restaurant also conserves 16 artifacts from the original building and includes new storytelling elements."

The Dwarf House is a full-service restaurant that uniquely "tells the story of where it all began for Chick-fil-A."

In honor of the grand opening celebration, The Dwarf House is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Hapeville with free Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich meals for a year. The news release also states that Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America.

The Dwarf House opened its doors in 1946 and has not been renovated since 1967.

Several artifacts from the original building can be found at the newly renovated location, as well as some recently added features that still tell the timeless history of the restaurant, including:

Artifacts from the original building such as the iconic "Little Red Door," stools from the front counter of the 1967 building, multicolored stained-glass windows, repurposed bricks, among others

A pie shop serving pie by the slice, inspired by Zelma Calhoun, the restaurant's iconic pie chef

Cobble pavers in the parking lot mimicking the sound of gravel from the original restaurant, which signaled to Truett when customers were arriving

Several tributes throughout the restaurant that recognize and tell stories of longtime Team Members

Outdoor pavilion with seating for dining and a play area for children to enjoy

Exclusive Dwarf House merchandise from shirts to coffee mugs

A few new updates customers can expect to see at The Dwarf House include:

Expanded and updated front counter, self-serve dining, and a large room for community dining and events (reservation required)

Mobile pick-up area with separate entrance

Dual drive-thru lanes to increase capacity

Additional parking for cars and charter buses, including electric vehicle charging stations

"This is a great reflection of my granddad's entrepreneurial spirit and total commitment to excellent customer service," said John White IV, president of S. Truett Cathy Brands. "Years before his passing in 2014, my granddad was thinking ahead by purchasing nearby property anticipating its inevitable expansion. Although my grandparents aren't here to see this amazing restaurant, I'm confident they would be proud of the way we have brought to life his entrepreneurial journey through this design."

The Dwarf House is located at 461 N Central Avenue and is open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.