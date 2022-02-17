Boys Born To Twin Sisters Are Both Cousins And Brothers

Twins have some unique qualities - in fact twin siblings even believe they have telepathic abilities with their brother or sister. Because twins have such a special connection that only other sets of twins can truly understand, it isn't rare for sets of twins to wind up dating other sets of twins. That's what happened for identical twins Brittany and Briana, who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers. The two couples then wound up both having babies within months of one another - and those babies have a very strange distinction.

In an Instagram post showing off their adorable sons Jax and Jett, the twin moms wrote, "Cousins, genetic brothers, and quaternary twins."