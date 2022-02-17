Boys Born To Twin Sisters Are Both Cousins And Brothers
By Dave Basner
February 17, 2022
Twins have some unique qualities - in fact twin siblings even believe they have telepathic abilities with their brother or sister. Because twins have such a special connection that only other sets of twins can truly understand, it isn't rare for sets of twins to wind up dating other sets of twins. That's what happened for identical twins Brittany and Briana, who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers. The two couples then wound up both having babies within months of one another - and those babies have a very strange distinction.
In an Instagram post showing off their adorable sons Jax and Jett, the twin moms wrote, "Cousins, genetic brothers, and quaternary twins."
Of course, commenters were confused, but the science is there. Since identical twins share the same DNA, and both parents are identical twins, genetically, the kids are siblings even though they are actually cousins. Essentially, if they took a DNA test, it would show that they are brothers.
It's not too surprising either, considering how similar the boys look.
Brittany and Briana met their husbands, where else - at a festival for twins in 2017. Six months later, both couples were engaged and in August of 2018, they had a joint wedding.
