DaBaby Faces Lawsuit Over Bowling Alley Brawl With DaniLeigh's Brother

DaBaby may have to face the consequences of his actions after he was involved in a fight with DaniLeigh's brother at a bowling alley that was captured on camera.

According to legal documents Billboard published on Wednesday, February 16, Brandon Bills alleges that DaBaby physically assaulted him, which caused him to sustain “severe injury and pain” during the fight. Bills also claims that the brawl, which was recorded and published on the Internet, happened "without warning" and left him “psychologically damaged." Since he did not provoke, Bills believes the "BOP" rapper should be held legally liable for the damages.

Elsewhere in the documents, Bills, who's real name is Brandon Curiel and is the brother of DaBaby's ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh, also names the Corbin Bowl, the bowling alley in San Fernando Valley where the fight occurred, in the lawsuit. Bills alleges legal negligence since no one working at the bowling alley stepped in to prevent the fight from happening.

The fight in question happened last week on Thursday, February 10. Bills was at the same bowling alley DaBaby and his crew were playing at. According to Bills, he apparently approached the North Carolina native only to talk about his sister's previous relationship with DaBaby. Seconds later, DaBaby can be seen throwing punches at Bills, which plays out in the viral video that was seen and shared across social media.

“I spoke to you like a man, my n***a,” Bills said in a now-deleted video. “I say, yo, come let’s talk one-on-one like some men. Me and you on the side on some real n***a s**t.”

Shortly after the fight went viral, DaniLeigh also spoke out against the brawl.

"Lame as hell!!!," DaniLeigh wrote in an Instagram Story post. "Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he's by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and sooo sad!!! I pray this stops now!!! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise."