Keith Urban Received 'Panicked Call' After Adele Postponed Vegas Residency

Keith Urban was eager to tackle The Colosseum following Adele's sudden postponement of her Las Vegas residency last month. Urban announced he would add five more shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between March 25 and April 2 to replace the singer — and he revealed how he learned the news.

"We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect," the country star told Jeremy Parsons of PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "We were able to do it."

"I love that room," he said of the venue. "The stage is literally an arena, it's insane."

Urban also released the music video to his single "Wild Hearts" on Wednesday — a video he dedicated to "the dreamers."

"I wanted to create the feeling of the journey I've been on from day one — hoping that one day I'd be playing live in front of as many people as can be jammed into a concert hall," he said in a press release." All of this gives me the same adrenaline rush. Knowing that we're heading back out on the road again — it's been so long since we've done that (because of COVID). I feel like a caged animal kicking at the gate to be let out!"

Urban announced the move to Las Vegas in a video shared on Instagram last month, which showed him cradling his cat Louis. "VEGAS !!!!! We're coming BACK," he captioned the clip.

"Hey everyone! It's Keith here. Me and Louis want to let you know that we've got five brand-new shows being added to our Las Vegas residency," the singer said in the clip, joking that his cat appeared "very excited" about the news.

"Those tickets go on sale Monday morning at 10 p.m. PT," Urban added. "I'll see you guys in Vegas! Bye!"

Only a few days before, Adele announced the postponement of her residency through a teary Instagram video, which was set to begin on Jan. 21.