Kelly Clarkson Says She's 'So Broken' While In Quarantine With Her Kids
By Emily Lee
February 17, 2022
Kelly Clarkson is having a tough week. She made a virtual appearance on her daytime talk show, which was being guest-hosted by Taraji P. Henson, to candidly discuss her experience in quarantine with her two young children, River and Remington. Though Clarkson didn't reveal whether they had contracted COVID-19, the American Idol alum implied her family had been exposed to the highly contagious virus.
"Sometimes women don't rise," Clarkson said over video chat while wearing her pajamas and a sleep mask on her forehead. "Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."
"I'm not even sick. It's so weird," she added. "Anyway, we're keeping it safe."
To keep her kids entertained while they're stuck at home, Clarkson revealed she's been keeping Disney's latest hit, Encanto, playing on repeat. "When I watch a movie with my children, it's like watching three movies," Clarkson shared. "We're watching Encanto and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play."
This isn't the first time Clarkson has spoken about how much her kids love Encanto. Last month, she took to social media to gush about the film. "Our third night in a row to watch Encanto ha! My kids are obsessed and I don't mind, it's so good," she captioned the post.
At least Clarkson and her kids have one thing to enjoy while in quarantine!