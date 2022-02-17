Kelly Clarkson Says She's 'So Broken' While In Quarantine With Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson is having a tough week. She made a virtual appearance on her daytime talk show, which was being guest-hosted by Taraji P. Henson, to candidly discuss her experience in quarantine with her two young children, River and Remington. Though Clarkson didn't reveal whether they had contracted COVID-19, the American Idol alum implied her family had been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

"Sometimes women don't rise," Clarkson said over video chat while wearing her pajamas and a sleep mask on her forehead. "Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

"I'm not even sick. It's so weird," she added. "Anyway, we're keeping it safe."