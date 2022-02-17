Lizzo's new dance competition series, titled “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” is premiering on Amazon Prime Video next month. The singer enthusiastically posted the official trailer to her Instagram.

"I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE… 🗣TURN IT UP—This is the greatest moment of my career yet. Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls BITCH IMMA DO IT😤 Ready to laugh, cry, twerk, repeat?! WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS DROPS 3/25 ONLY ON @primevideo," read the caption.

The unscripted show will be eight-episode’s long, and is Lizzo’s first project as part of her first-look deal with Amazon Studios. It will premiere on the streaming service on March 25.

The series’ official synopsis reads: “Superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.”

“Girls like me don’t get representation,” Lizzo says in the trailer. “It’s time to roll up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Choreographer Tanisha Scott joins Lizzo to help with her search for the next Big Grrrls, as well as original tour dancers Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. The show will also feature several special guests, including SZA, choreographer Charm La’Donna and body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller.

Lizzo serves as executive producer for the series along with Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.

Watch the full trailer below.