Megan thee Stallion is testing out her acting chops in a new film. The Houston-born rapper will star alongside Megan Mullaly, Bowen Yang, and Nathan Lane in the r-rated comedy F—g Identical Twins. This will be her feature film debut.

"HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS," Meg announced on Instagram. "I'm so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of shit...I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just cant wait for the hotties to see everything."