Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang For New Comedy
By Emily Lee
February 17, 2022
Megan thee Stallion is testing out her acting chops in a new film. The Houston-born rapper will star alongside Megan Mullaly, Bowen Yang, and Nathan Lane in the r-rated comedy F—g Identical Twins. This will be her feature film debut.
"HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS," Meg announced on Instagram. "I'm so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of shit...I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just cant wait for the hotties to see everything."
Variety describes the film as an "R-rated musical comedy that puts a subversive spin on The Parent Trap." Here's a synopsis from the outlet's report:
“F—g Identical Twins” takes inspiration from Hallie and Annie’s mischievous exploits in 'The Parent Trap' and follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers. They decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again."
The project is based on the two-man stage show of the same name created by comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. The pair will also star as the titular identical twins. As of now, the film doesn't have a release date. With a stellar cast like this, though, fans will definitely be eagerly waiting for its release.