Netflix Finally Reveals When 'Stranger Things' Will Return

It's been more than two years since the third season of Stranger Things hit Netflix. After facing multiple production delays amid the ongoing pandemic, Netflix has finally revealed when the highly anticipated fourth installment will arrive on the streaming platform. Not only did Netflix share when the next batch of episodes will debut, but they also confirmed when the series will come to an end.

The exciting news was shared in a note written by The Duffer Brothers, who co-created the series, on Thursday (February 17). Season four will be released in two parts with the first volume arriving on May 27, while the second volume will follow on July 1.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote. "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

"With nine scripts, over eight hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet," the brothers continued. "But also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you."

They also confirmed some bittersweet news—"Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."