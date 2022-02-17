Pete Davidson Returns To Instagram After 3 Years
By Dani Medina
February 17, 2022
Pete Davidson has finally succumbed to the world of social media — again. He has rejoined Instagram!
Davidson took an Instagram hiatus in 2018. According to E! News, he shared a “troubling” post in December 2018 that said, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.” NYPD performed a wellness check on him. He hasn’t had a permanent Instagram presence since — until now.
The comedian, who has been at the center of drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, joined the social media site Thursday under the username @pmd. He hasn’t posted yet, but his profile picture is what appears to be James Stewart from It’s A Wonderful Life. He’s only following two people — his now-official girlfriend and Pam & Tommy actor Sebastian Stan.
He already has 1.1 million followers — one of which is none other than Ye, who has been recently been ambushing him on Instagram, calling him “Skete.”
One of West’s most recent posts was a video of Davidson performing a Saturday Night Live! Skit that has recently resurfaced about West’s mental health. He captioned it: “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment. This is payback.”