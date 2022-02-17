Pete Davidson Returns To Instagram After 3 Years

By Dani Medina

February 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson has finally succumbed to the world of social media — again. He has rejoined Instagram!

Davidson took an Instagram hiatus in 2018. According to E! News, he shared a “troubling” post in December 2018 that said, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.” NYPD performed a wellness check on him. He hasn’t had a permanent Instagram presence since — until now. 

The comedian, who has been at the center of drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, joined the social media site Thursday under the username @pmd. He hasn’t posted yet, but his profile picture is what appears to be James Stewart from It’s A Wonderful Life. He’s only following two people — his now-official girlfriend and Pam & Tommy actor Sebastian Stan

He already has 1.1 million followers — one of which is none other than Ye, who has been recently been ambushing him on Instagram, calling him “Skete.” 

One of West’s most recent posts was a video of Davidson performing a Saturday Night Live! Skit that has recently resurfaced about West’s mental health. He captioned it: “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment. This is payback.” 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.