Shanna Moakler is opening up about her relationship with her ex-husband Travis Barker.

The model and actress touched on the subject of family during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that aired Wednesday, following her elimination from the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this week. Barker shares 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana (whose father is boxer Oscar De La Hoya) as well as son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Moakler.

"My children are my first priority, and that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on," said Moakler, 46. "That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, and that's the key."

Moakler also cleared up the rumors that she is "obsessed" with Barker's new relationship following his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

"I'm really just not," she said. "I'm in a relationship [with Matthew Rondeau], and I'm really happy, and it's just not something that's centered in my world, and that's why I was so excited for this Big Brother opportunity because I wanted America to see me for who I was."

She added, "I wanted people to see my personality and the fun side of Shanna."

During her time in the Big Brother house, she developed a bond with Lamar Odom, who was married to Kourtney's sister, Khloé Kardashian.

"He did share how he still cares very deeply for Khloé, and I thought those sentiments were very sweet," she said. "He does know that my ex-husband is now engaged to a Kardashian as well, so we did have that sort of connection."

Moakler was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008.

Last October, after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to Kourtney, Moakler took a break from social media, announcing, "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance" via her Instagram Story.

She also shared a quote attributed to late rap legend Tupac Shakur, which read, "Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f—."