This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Florida

One of the best experiences you can have in life is an amazing meal from a restaurant. Sometimes you may have to pay a little extra or even travel just to get a taste of that food everyone's talking about. Whether it's a hole-in-the-wall local gem or a pristine fine-dining establishment, there's no shortage of exceptional eating moments in the United States.

That's what Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in every state. If you're looking for a life-changing meal in Florida, writers say you should drop by...

Little Palm Island Resort and Spa!

Here's what the website had to say about the resort and its offerings:

"Little Palm Island Resort and Spa is a private island resort with an exclusive dinner out on an actual sandbar. The five-course menu features delightful bites like caviar along with whatever else Chef Brendan Mica and team can get their hands on."

According to Little Palm Island's website, you can also grab a seat at the chef's table. You can interact with culinary professionals and get wine pairing suggestions during the experience.

You can find this resort at 28500 Overseas Hwy on Little Torch Key.

