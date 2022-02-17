This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Pennsylvania

A Harrisburg restaurant is being credited as having the best bread in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best bread in every state, which included Vino Italian Restaurant as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"Enjoy an incredible piece of Vino's bread with an order of their Rigatoni Bolognese or a glass of pinot noir," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "It is a central part of a magnificent meal out, or delicious dinner ordered in."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bread in every state: