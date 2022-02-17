This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Virginia

A Richmond restaurant is being credited as having the best bread in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best bread in every state, which included The Grapevine Greek and Italian Restaurant as the top choice for Virginia.

"For almost three decades The Grapevine in Richmond has been serving up a perfect combination of Greek and Italian food inspired by old family recipes," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "On their menu, you will find traditional classics, such as moussaka and meat lasagna, alongside some modern options, including gluten-free pasta dishes. (Hint: try out their Aphrodite dish). No matter what you decide on, make sure you also get a serving of their complimentary bread which, according to reviewers, is made fresh daily."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bread in every state: