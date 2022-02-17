This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Virginia

By Jason Hall

February 17, 2022

Artisanal Bread carried by junior baker
A Richmond restaurant is being credited as having the best bread in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best bread in every state, which included The Grapevine Greek and Italian Restaurant as the top choice for Virginia.

"For almost three decades The Grapevine in Richmond has been serving up a perfect combination of Greek and Italian food inspired by old family recipes," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "On their menu, you will find traditional classics, such as moussaka and meat lasagna, alongside some modern options, including gluten-free pasta dishes. (Hint: try out their Aphrodite dish). No matter what you decide on, make sure you also get a serving of their complimentary bread which, according to reviewers, is made fresh daily."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bread in every state:

  1. Alabama- Perry's Steakhouse and Grille (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Arizona Bread Company (Scottsdale)
  4. Arkansas- Branding Iron BBQ and Steakhouse (Mena)
  5. California- Superba Food and Bread (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- Tavernetta (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Salute (Hartford)
  8. Delaware- La Fia (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Whisk Gourmet Food and Catering (Miami)
  10. Georgia- Bone's Restaurant (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Hy's Steakhouse (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- Chandler's (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Conner's Kitchen and Bar (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano (Cedar Rapids)
  16. Kansas- Paisano's Ristorante (Topeka)
  17. Kentucky- Jack Fry's (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- DiGiulio Brothers Cafe (Baton Rouge)
  19. Maine- Street and Co. (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Il Pizzico (Rockville)
  21. Massachusetts- Mamma Maria (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Sleden Standard (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- Spoon and Stable (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- The Reef (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- Anthonino's Taverna (St. Louis)
  26. Montana- Montana's Rib and Chop House (Billings)
  27. Nebraska- Spezia (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Andiamo Italian Steakhouse (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Ristorante Massimo (Portsmouth)
  30. New Jersey- Piccola Cucina Osteria (Jersey City)
  31. New Mexico- D.H. Lescombes Winery and Bistro (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Parkside Restaurant (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Sitti (Raleigh)
  34. North Dakota- Pirogue Grille (Bismarck)
  35. Ohio- Z Cucina Si Spirito (Columbus)
  36. Oklahoma- Stella Modern Italian Cuisine (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- King Estate Restaurant and Tasting Room (Eugene)
  38. Pennsylvania- Vino Italian Restaurant (Harrisburg)
  39. Rhode Island- Massimo Restaurant (Providence)
  40. South Carolina- Alodia's Cucina Italiana (Columbia)
  41. South Dakota- Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Trattoria II Mulino (Nashville)
  43. Texas- La Griglia (Houston)
  44. Utah- Valter's Osteria (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- Trattoria Delia (Burlington)
  46. Virginia- The Grapevine Greek and Italian Restaurant (Richmond)
  47. Washington- The Pink Door (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Oliverio's Ristorante (Morgantown)
  49. Wisconsin- Zarletti (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- L'Osteria Mondello (Cheyenne)
