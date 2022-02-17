Video Shows Terrifying Moment Waves Smash Through Ferry

A video shared on social media shows the terrifying moment in which waves caused by Storm Dudley smashed through a ferry.

Sebastian Eberle, a reporter for the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, shared the video from inside the ferry on his Twitter account Thursday (February 17), which already had more than 2.5 million views several house after being shared.

The ferry was traveling in Hamburg, Germany at the time of the incident as Storm Dudley made its way through the area.

In the video, the powerful waves crash through the vessel's front windows as passengers attempt to flee to the back for safety.

Germany experienced even more severe weather on Thursday as Storm Ylenia made its way through the northern part of the European country, with winds reaching as high as 94 MPH, DW.com reports.