Video Shows Terrifying Moment Waves Smash Through Ferry
By Jason Hall
February 17, 2022
A video shared on social media shows the terrifying moment in which waves caused by Storm Dudley smashed through a ferry.
Sebastian Eberle, a reporter for the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, shared the video from inside the ferry on his Twitter account Thursday (February 17), which already had more than 2.5 million views several house after being shared.
The ferry was traveling in Hamburg, Germany at the time of the incident as Storm Dudley made its way through the area.
In the video, the powerful waves crash through the vessel's front windows as passengers attempt to flee to the back for safety.
Germany experienced even more severe weather on Thursday as Storm Ylenia made its way through the northern part of the European country, with winds reaching as high as 94 MPH, DW.com reports.
Heute morgen in #Hamburg pic.twitter.com/MfL8YmJvTy— Sebastian Eberle (@EberleSebastian) February 17, 2022
Dudley has since made its way through northern Europe, with at least five casualties, numerous power lines downed and widespread traffic delays throughout Germany, the Associated Press reports via the Washington Post.
The country's national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn and airway, Lufthansa, have cancelled services due to post-storm conditions, which are expected to continue through Saturday (February 20), the Scottish Sun reports.
Weather.com shared a gallery of the devastation left behind in Storm Dudley's path in parts of Scotland, England, Germany and the Netherlands, which can be found here.