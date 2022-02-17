WATCH: Colorado Trooper Avoids Getting Hit By Car During Traffic Stop

A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper narrowly escaped a disaster while he was performing a traffic stop in Denver, and it was all caught on camera.

CSP Master Trooper Travis Hood pulled over a 2010 Kia sedan the morning of February 15 near northbound Interstate 25 and 58th Avenue, according to FOX 31. Dashcam video from Hood's motorcycle shows him walking back to the vehicle to write up a citation.

That's when a 2008 Dodge minivan suddenly slammed into the rear side of the Kia, pushing the Kia into the barrier. The Dodge skids out into traffic after making impact. The trooper quickly comes on camera again, trotting to the vehicles to check on the occupants.

CSP says Hood immediately called for assistance and provided aid. The driver of the Kia got rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the agency. The driver of the Dodge got minor injuries, while one of the two passengers in the car got moderate injuries, officials added.