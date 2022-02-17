Watch Elvis 'Transform Into A Superhero' In First Biopic Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for ELVIS. The career spanning biopic focuses on the King of Rock & Roll (Austin Butler) and his complicated relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

“Are you born into destiny or does it just come knocking at your door?" Hanks narrates during the trailer, as we catch a glimpse of young Elvis playing his first show. "At that moment, I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero.”

The movie was directed by Baz Luhrmann, who explained his thought process for telling Elvis Presley's story during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "The great storytellers, like Shakespeare, they didn't really do biographies. What they did was take a life and use a life as a canvas to explore a bigger idea," he explained. "The life of Elvis could not be a better canvas in which to explore America in the '50s and '60s. That life is culturally and socially at the center of the '50s, '60s, and even the '70s."

"He's such an icon and held up to superhuman status, so to get to explore that for years now and learn why he was the way that he was and find the human within that icon, that was such a joy," Butler said of the role "I could do it for the rest of my life."

"The life is what's important," he added, discussing what it was like to sing Elvis' old classics. "You can impersonate somebody, but to find the humanity and the life within, I had to unleash myself from the constraints of that and try to live the life as truthfully as possible. It's such an incredible responsibility. I feel not only a responsibility to Elvis and his life, but to his family and all the people around the world who love him so dearly."

Production hit some bumps while filming, most famously when Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020. But fans won't have to wait much longer to see the film. ELVIS hits theaters on June 24. Watch the trailer above.