Welcome Home, Dillon! Missing Portland Pickles Mascot Found At Donut Shop
By Zuri Anderson
February 17, 2022
After days of Portlanders, businesses, and organizations rallying together to find a local icon, Dillon T. Pickle, the Portland Pickles' mascot, has returned home, according to a Thursday (February 17) press release.
The collegiate baseball team announced Wednesday morning (February 16). The large, black duffel bag containing the costume was dropped off at a Voodoo Doughnuts location on Northeast Davis by an unnamed individual, according to the team.
A Portlander, who wished to stay anonymous, says he saw kids playing with the bag on a public bus. After inspecting the bag, he noticed the infamous pickle head and took the bag to Voodoo. He was aware the donut shop was offering a reward for information leading to Dillon's return.
THANK YOU to everyone that got involved and helped spread the word about Dillon's disappearance! We are thrilled to announce that after nine long days, Dillon T. Pickle has returned home! #DillonIsHome— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 17, 2022
Full press release: https://t.co/T5jelhQt9F pic.twitter.com/yDywhhm9fE
In a surprising twist, the local hero didn't want any of the rewards being offered by local and national businesses and community members, such as $1,000 in pickles from Wickles Pickles, Portland Trail Blazers tickets from Deschutes Brewing, pizzas from Atlas Pizza, gift cards to Foster Outdoor, Lardo, Grassa, 503 Distilling and many more.
He just wanted the famous pickle to come back to the community.
"We are so happy to have Dillon back," Portland Pickles co-owner Alan Miller said in the release. "It's incredible to see our community come together to get the word out about our missing pickle. We would not have him back if it wasn't for the amazing people of Portland and Pickles fans around the world."
Dillon suffered "minimal damage to his Pickle exterior, luckily nothing too major," according to Pickles general manager, Ross Campbell.
The new Pickles baseball season kicks off Tuesday, May 31 at Walker Stadium in Lents Park. Don't worry -- Dillon will be there to welcome the fans again.