Welcome Home, Dillon! Missing Portland Pickles Mascot Found At Donut Shop

In a surprising twist, the local hero didn't want any of the rewards being offered by local and national businesses and community members, such as $1,000 in pickles from Wickles Pickles, Portland Trail Blazers tickets from Deschutes Brewing, pizzas from Atlas Pizza, gift cards to Foster Outdoor, Lardo, Grassa, 503 Distilling and many more.

He just wanted the famous pickle to come back to the community.

"We are so happy to have Dillon back," Portland Pickles co-owner Alan Miller said in the release. "It's incredible to see our community come together to get the word out about our missing pickle. We would not have him back if it wasn't for the amazing people of Portland and Pickles fans around the world."

Dillon suffered "minimal damage to his Pickle exterior, luckily nothing too major," according to Pickles general manager, Ross Campbell.

The new Pickles baseball season kicks off Tuesday, May 31 at Walker Stadium in Lents Park. Don't worry -- Dillon will be there to welcome the fans again.