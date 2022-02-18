15-Year-Old TikTok Star Reveals Her Dad Fatally Shot Armed Stalker

A young TikTok star is speaking out about a scary incident involving her father and an armed stalker at their Florida home, according to TODAY.

Ava Majury, 15, has gained over 1.2 million followers from videos featuring her lip-syncing and dancing to pop songs. Unfortunately, fame can attract some dangerous people. The TikToker revealed that her dad, Rob Majury, fatally shot an obsessive follower showing up at their house last summer.

The family claims the alleged gunman was 18-year-old Eric Justin, who allegedly sent Ava hundreds of messages across her social media accounts. Ava's parents say Justin started demanding explicit photos of their daughter after two selfies were sold to the follower. Majury says he even told Justin that he will call authorities if he tried contacting her again.