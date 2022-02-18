15-Year-Old TikTok Star Reveals Her Dad Fatally Shot Armed Stalker
By Zuri Anderson
February 18, 2022
A young TikTok star is speaking out about a scary incident involving her father and an armed stalker at their Florida home, according to TODAY.
Ava Majury, 15, has gained over 1.2 million followers from videos featuring her lip-syncing and dancing to pop songs. Unfortunately, fame can attract some dangerous people. The TikToker revealed that her dad, Rob Majury, fatally shot an obsessive follower showing up at their house last summer.
The family claims the alleged gunman was 18-year-old Eric Justin, who allegedly sent Ava hundreds of messages across her social media accounts. Ava's parents say Justin started demanding explicit photos of their daughter after two selfies were sold to the follower. Majury says he even told Justin that he will call authorities if he tried contacting her again.
Soon after this discussion, Justin allegedly came to the family's home with a gun, according to the Majury.
"Someone had tried to breach the door with what I assumed was a shotgun," the father told TODAY. "At that point I took action and neutralized the threat."
Majury, who is a retired police lieutenant, fatally shot Justin, according to reporters. The 18-year-old later died from his injuries. When NBC News reached out to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, officials said the case was an ongoing investigation. No one has been arrested.
The family has since moved to another home, and Ava began homeschooling. The 15-year-old has also addressed the frightening experience in a recent Instagram post:
"I could never have imagined my innocent posts would result in a stranger showing up at my front door with a shotgun," she wrote in part. "I hope my experience will be a teaching moment for not just my friends but social media users of all ages and backgrounds."