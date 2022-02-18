2 University Of Oklahoma Students Dead In Murder-Suicide In Texas

Two University of Oklahoma students died after an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning in Texas.

According to WFAA, the incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. in front of George Coffee Shop in Coppell, Texas. The Coppell Police Department said this was caused by a "domestic situation."

Caitlin Rogers, 21, was found shot dead when officers arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police that Nicholas Twining, 20, fired the gun and then ran. He was found several feet away with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died later at the hospital.

Cliff Long, who owns the cottage next to the coffee shop, said he heard one gunshot followed by another about 10 seconds later. A bullet was lodged in the siding of his office, but police removed it.

"One inch this way or one inch that way and it could have been a real disaster ... There is a courtyard outside where folks were sitting and drinking coffee that's within 15 steps of where she fell, so it could have been much, much worse," Long told WFAA.

Police said Rogers and Twining were former college roommates. No relationship nor motive has been established, and the investigation is still ongoing.