Freddy Wexler Shares Reaction To Hearing "Mon Soleil" in 'Emily In Paris'

Freddy Wexler has worked with many of music's biggest artists, like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber ("Stuck with U") to help create some of the biggest hits, and recently he was tapped to work on an original song for one of Netflix's biggest shows, Emily In Paris. What came out of it is a gorgeous nod to the show (and Paris) called "Mon Soleil" sung by the series' own Ashley Park (as Mindy Chen).

Wexler was approached by the show's creator, Darren Star, to come up with the original song after having connected with Park via Instagram. Freddy was inspired by a video Ashley had posted talking about the rise of Anti-Asian hate, and reached to her right away. He tells iHeartRadio, "I was really moved, so I reached out, we became friends, and long story short, Darren Star asked us to work on an original song for Emily in Paris. I love Ashley - she's super talented and kind - and I wanted to create something special for her."

Freddy also opened up about being approached by Star, working with Ashley, and putting together "Mon Soleil" in our exclusive Q&A. Read on below.

You were approached by Darren Star to work on an original song for Emily In Paris – what was that process like? Did you and Ashley write “Mon Soleil” together with Ashley? And, did you know the storyline beforehand?

"It was incredible. Darren is a legend in television. I mean, the guy created 90210, Melrose Place, Sex in the City, Younger, and Emily In Paris. He’s literally had hits since 1990, and he’s a pleasure to work with. I think part of his success is that he has vision—he knows exactly what he wants. For example, the entire bridge came out of a phone call with Darren, Ashley, and music supervisor Brienne Rose. Darren wanted another section, a dramatic departure, a moment. While Ashley and I didn’t write the song together, she was definitely my muse. I literally wrote the song for only her (well, and Mindy, I guess). I knew the story line and had rough pages of the script to work with. We really wanted to create something that captured the spirit of the show—and the sounds of the city."