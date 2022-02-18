Hickory Bridge Shut Down After 40-Ton Wooden Arches Collapse

A major bridge in Hickory is shut down until further notice after newly constructed wooden arches collapsed overnight.

The wooden arches on the Rudy Wright bridge collapsed shortly after midnight on Friday (February 18), affecting both the pedestrian bridge and Highway 127 along Hickory's City Walk, WCNC reports. No injuries were reported. While the cause of the collapse has not been officially determined, the area saw wind gusts as strong as 30 mph during overnight storms.

The bridge was dedicated to late Hickory mayor Glenn Rudolph "Rudy" Wright Jr. The arches, which weigh around 40 tons, were set up less than a year ago in 2021 as part of Hickory's City Walk Project, per WSOC.

The collapse of the wooden arches has temporarily shut down both the Main Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge; however, it is unclear when the bridges will reopen. By Friday morning, the North Carolina Department of Transportation had reopened Highway 127.