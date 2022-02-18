Janet Jackson & Charlie Wilson Set To Perform At Cincinnati Music Festival

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

After being postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the last two years, the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival is finally happening this summer.

The festival will take place from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23.

There are plenty of performances from several artists, including Janet Jackson and Charlie Wilson.

Here is the lineup for each date:

Thursday (July 21):

  • Location: Andrew J. Brady Music Center
  • Performances by: BJ the Chicago Kid and another performer who has yet to be announced.

Friday (July 22):

  • Location: Paul Brown Stadium
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.

Performances by: Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Jonathan Butler, and another unannounced artist.

Saturday (July 23):

The music festival posted the lineup on its Facebook page, saying:

"The moment you’ve all been waiting for…. the #CMF2022 lineup is here! After 2 long years we are BACK and ready to make this CMF the BEST. ONE. YET. Tickets are on sale now so what are you waiting for?!"

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

You can visit the official Cincinnati Music Festival website here for more information.

