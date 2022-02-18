Kanye West Objects To Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition

It looks like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce won't be finalized anytime soon. On Friday (February 18), TMZ reported West has objected to his estranged wife's divorce petition.

According to the legal documents, West's latest filing is in response to Kardashian's petition to be declared legally single in the wake of her split from West. Though Kardashian confirmed she and West were going their separate ways more than a year ago, the pair remain legally married.

Kardashian's request to be declared legally single by a judge was set to be ruled on early next month. With West and his legal team now objecting to Kardashian's request, it's unclear whether that will happen as scheduled.

TMZ reports West and his legal team are "worried" the KKW Beauty founder is interested in remarrying and moving her share of their joint assets into her own accounts. West and his legal team are seeking "safeguards" that prevent Kardashian from moving any assets that remain designated as marital property.

West's qualifications include a stipulation that ensures if either party dies, any money they owe each other will still be reimbursed. He wants to prevent Kardashian from moving funds out of their joint trusts. Finally, he wants Kardashian to waive any spousal privilege, should she choose to remarry, when they are handling custody matters in court. This means any conversations Kardashian has with any future spouse about custody of her children can be used in court.

At this time, Kardashian has not yet responded to West's latest filing.