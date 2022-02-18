Kim Kardashian Shares Updates She Made To Her Home After Kanye West Split

A few years back, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made headlines when they showed off their all-beige house. The extreme take on minimalism was a joint vision shared by the estranged espouses, who teamed up with designer Axel Vervoordt, to bring their vision to life.

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” Kim told Architectural Digest back in 2020. “Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality.”

In the wake of the couple's split, however, Kim has walked back the extreme minimalism a bit. The reality star invited Vogue into her own for a new YouTube video titled Inside Kim Kardashian's Home Filled With Wonderful Objects. During the video, Kim gives a brief tour of her $60 million Calabassas family home, revealing that "a few things have been updated" since she last gave a tour.

"Hey Vogue it's Kim, we're here in my home, once again," she says at the beginning of the video. With a telling smile, she says "a few things have been updated, like, I've filled it up with some amazing art and all my favorite things. I can't wait to show you."

Kim revealed she now decorates her home with paintings done by her oldest daughter, North West, sharing one piece she described as "emo." She also revealed she's kept a piece of her own hair in an air-tight plastic bag, along with a handwritten note from her late father, Robert Kardashian, since the day he cut her hair on April 11th, 1988. She's also put a brown trunk on display in her sitting room, which contains the hair and note, as well as various other mementos from her childhood.