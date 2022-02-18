Liam Gallagher Is On Team Taylor Swift in Damon Albarn Songwriting Feud

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, has responded to Blur/Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn's comments on Taylor Swift. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn claimed Taylor Swift “doesn’t write her own songs."

In a new interview with NME, Gallagher was happy to weigh in on Albarn’s since retracted comments.

“Says who? All them f—ing gorilla [Gorillaz] albums are co-writes aren’t they? I get it – [brother] Noel [Gallagher] bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my f—ing songs,'” Gallagher said, seemingly pointing out that many songs from Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz are credited to the Blur frontman and a number of co-writers, including the band’s co-founder, British illustrator/director Jamie Hewlett.

After Albarn’s claims, which he later said were "taken out of context" — Swift took to Twitter to stand up for herself. “I write ALL of my own songs,” she wrote. “Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f—ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

“I totally agree with you,” Albarn tweeted in response to Swift. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.” Taylor’s collaborators and fellow singer/songwriters came to her defense after Albarn’s initial comments, but Gallagher had more to say to his old rival.

“Well, he [Albarn] won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he?” Gallagher said. “Did he not get ran out of f—ing town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] f—ing cool, man. She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”