Scientists Reveal Just How Severe New Omicron Subvariant Is

By Jason Hall

February 18, 2022

Hospital with expert doctors takes care of all patients. Hospitalized woman lying in bed while doctor checking his pulse. Women physician examining females patient in hospital room.
Photo: Getty Images

The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron COVID variant is reportedly spreading faster and may also be more severe than its predecessor, according to a recent study.

A preprint study on lab experiments from Japan posted Wednesday (February 16) on the bioRxiv server reports the BA.2 subvariant could have features that cause serious illness similar to previous variants of the coronavirus and, like Omicron, appears to be capable of escaping the immunity created by vaccines, though a booster shot would make a patient 74% less likely of becoming ill after infection, CNN reports.

BA.2 is also reportedly capable of resisting some treatments, such as sotrovimab, which is the monoclonal antibody currently being used to combat the Omicron variant.

The study was, however, shared on the server prior to peer review. Typically, a study is reviewed by independent experts before being published in medical journal, but preprints allow research to be made public faster.

"It might be, from a human's perspective, a worse virus than BA.1 and might be able to transmit better and cause worse disease," said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, section head of microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, who reviewed the study but wasn't involved in the research.

BA.2 is reported to be highly mutated compared to the original coronavirus that emerged at the beginning of the pandemic two years ago and features numerous gene changes varying from the original Omicron strain, which makes it as distinct as other past variants from their predecessors.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.