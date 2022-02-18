This Is Kentucky's Most-Googled Gen Z Slang Term

If you've found yourself getting confused after hearing someone talk with today's slang words then you're not alone. Many "older" people find some of the slang terms just downright puzzling.

I'm A Puzzle compiled a list of each state's most-Googled Gen Z slang terms. The website states, "Our new analysis uncovered the 55 most searched slang terms across the US, and the top terms people want to know more about in each state."

Across the nation, "simp" was the most-searched slang word. And in case you're wondering, it means "a man who is overly submissive to a woman." The second most-searched word was "woke," meaning "to be well-informed or sensitive to cultural issues." "Sus" came in third, meaning "suspicious or suspect."

So which word is puzzling Kentucky?

According to the study, the most-searched Gen Z slang term in the state is yeet. Kentucky wasn't the only state confused by the word. It was also the most-searched in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Idaho, and Alaska.

Other Gen Z slang words that appeared in the study were:

boujee

finna

thicc

fyp

ratio

cringe

karen

stan

bet

yt

af

ootd

goat

