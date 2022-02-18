This Slang Word Is Most Likely To Confuse People In Missouri

By Kelly Fisher

February 22, 2022

Portrait of magnificent lovely adorable gorgeous stylish nice confused curly-haired girl in casual white t-shirt, showing uncertain gesture, isolated over grey background
Photo: Getty Images

No matter which generation you’re a part of, there’s probably a slang term — or a list of them — that comes naturally. But most others will likely fall flat.

That’s where Google comes in.

When people get puzzled by new words and phrases, they turn to their search engines for help. Some slang terms are more commonly-searched than others, and that’s why a new report ranks the 55 most common-searched slang terms in the U.S., broken down state by state (don’t worry… the report also defines them for you). Here’s how they did it:

“We analyzed more than 200 slang popular slang terms in Google’s AdWords platform, to establish the 55 terms that are most frequently searched by Americans, in the context of “What does mean?” The data represents rolling 12-month averages, ending in December 2021. For state-level data we look at the most unusually popular search term in each state.”

So, which slang term has most people in Missouri stumped? The analysis found that “ootd” is the word that people search the most. If you’re still searching, that’s an “acronym for ‘outfit of the day.’” Other commonly-searched words in the U.S. include simp, sus, bussin, FOMO and others. See the full list here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.