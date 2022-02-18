Undertaker To Headline WWE 2022 Hall Of Fame Class

The Undertaker will headline WWE's 2022 Hall of Fame class, the New York Post initially reported Friday (February 18).

WWE confirmed the announcement on its official website shortly after.

The ceremony will be held during the weekend of WrestleMania 38, airing live on Peacock April 1.

"The Undertaker just became the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, as first announced by the New York Post. The Deadman will be enshrined in the hallowed hall during the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as part of WrestleMania Week," the company wrote.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, is one of the most recognizable figures in professional wrestling history with a career spanning nearly 30 full years.

The menacing character was introduced at the Survivor Series event in 1990 and quickly put in a main event angle opposite Hulk Hogan, which resulted in his first of seven world championship reigns at the Survivor Series event in 1991.

The Houston native is also credited for having the longest winning streak at WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania, having gone 21-0 before experiencing his first loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Undertaker appeared in his final WWE match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a cinematic Boneyard Match, which resulted in a victory.