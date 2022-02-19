Announcer Fired Over Comments During Utah College Basketball Game

A play-by-play announcer at the College of Southern Idaho has been fired over a racist comment made during a basketball game against Salt Lake Community College.

During the college basketball game on February 16, the announcer, whose identity has not been disclosed, called Salt Lake Community College player Jordan Brinson, who is Black, a "thug" after a foul play, according to FOX 13.

According to FOX 13, College of Southern Idaho Athletic Director Joel Bate issued the following apology and said the announcer's contract has been terminated:

"The College of Southern Idaho and the CSI Athletic Department want to apologize to the Salt Lake Community College players, coaches, and fans for the comments made during the broadcast. CSI does not condone and will not tolerate these types of remarks. They do not reflect our values as an institution of higher education or as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. We have the utmost respect for the SLCC Athletic Department and for their student-athletes."

Salt Lake Community College also issued a statement and accepted the apology:

"We do not believe the comment reflects the values of CSI as we’ve come to know them over the years. This is really an opportunity for all of us to become more aware and mindful of the words we use to describe others, which can potentially be inappropriate and insensitive."

SLCC said it has a long history of competition with the College of Southern Idaho and the incident has been resolved. CSI went on to win the game 74-70.