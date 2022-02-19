Bird Flu Found At 4th Indiana Turkey Farm

Avian influenza, more commonly known as "bird flu," has been found on a fourth Indiana commercial poultry farm, state officials confirmed Saturday (February 19) via ABC News.

Laboratory testing of a second turkey farm in Greene County has resulted in "presumptively positive" results for the bird flu and will be verified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa, officials confirmed.

A separate potential bird flu case was discovered in Greene County was discovered about five miles away earlier in the week, as well as two earlier cases in nearby Dubois County.

Pending test results for the fourth cases should determine whether the virus is the same as the previous cases and the pathogenic level of the virus.

State officials confirmed that they have already started the process of euthanizing the 15,200 birds on the turkey farm where the disease was most recently found.

The board said it has also established a 6.2-mile circle around the latest farm to quarantine the 13 commercial poultry flocks within the area, which will undergo testing regularly.

Officials said no human cases of the avian influenza in the U.S. and the public does not face an immediate health concern as of Saturday.

The recent turkey infections are the first contamination cases of the bird flu since 2020 and come five years after Dubois County experienced 11 poultry farm cases, resulting in the deaths of more than 400,000 birds.