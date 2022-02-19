Dramatic Video Shows Helicopter Crash Near Miami Beach Swimmers

By Jason Hall

February 19, 2022

Photo: Miami Beach Police

Two occupants of a helicopter were transported to a local hospital after the aircraft crashed near swimmers on Miami Beach Saturday (February 19) afternoon.

The Miami Beach Police Department shared footage of the accident, which shows the helicopter lose altitude as it fell toward the ocean near 10 Street.

Police confirmed a third passenger was also on board at the time of the crash.

The two occupants transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital were reported to be in stable condition.

"This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition," the department tweeted.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.