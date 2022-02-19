Dramatic Video Shows Helicopter Crash Near Miami Beach Swimmers

Two occupants of a helicopter were transported to a local hospital after the aircraft crashed near swimmers on Miami Beach Saturday (February 19) afternoon.

The Miami Beach Police Department shared footage of the accident, which shows the helicopter lose altitude as it fell toward the ocean near 10 Street.

Police confirmed a third passenger was also on board at the time of the crash.

The two occupants transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital were reported to be in stable condition.

