'General Hospital' Star Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Going Missing
By Regina Park
February 19, 2022
Television actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday (February 18), five days after being reported missing. Pearlman was known for her roles in General Hospital, Chicago Justice, and Empire. She was 43 years old.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Pearlman's body was found around 8:30 a.m. off of Hollywood Boulevard. A missing persons report filed by the actress' friends and family indicated that Lindsey was last seen on February 13 near the Thai Town neighborhood in LA.
Authorities said the report was filed after Pearlman "failed to return home," which raised concern among her loved ones.
Reports indicate her remains were discovered approximately four miles from where she was last seen. Details about her cause of death have not been released yet.
Pearlman's cousin, Savannah Pearlman confirmed the actress' death in a tweet Friday, writing, "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late."
UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.— Savannah Pearlman (@Savannah__P) February 18, 2022
Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor.
Lindsey was a graduate of The Second City Conservatory, according to her personal website, and became active within the Chicago theater community before moving to California to pursue more on-camera roles.
Pearlman's additional television credits include roles in Selena: The Series, American Housewife, Vicious, and Sneaky Pete.