'General Hospital' Star Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Going Missing

Television actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday (February 18), five days after being reported missing. Pearlman was known for her roles in General Hospital, Chicago Justice, and Empire. She was 43 years old.



According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Pearlman's body was found around 8:30 a.m. off of Hollywood Boulevard. A missing persons report filed by the actress' friends and family indicated that Lindsey was last seen on February 13 near the Thai Town neighborhood in LA.



Authorities said the report was filed after Pearlman "failed to return home," which raised concern among her loved ones.

Reports indicate her remains were discovered approximately four miles from where she was last seen. Details about her cause of death have not been released yet.

Pearlman's cousin, Savannah Pearlman confirmed the actress' death in a tweet Friday, writing, "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late."