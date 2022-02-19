Jimmie Allen Proves 'Country Boys Get Buckets' At Celebrity All-Star Game

The red carpet was rolled out on to the court Friday (February 18) during the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. The star-studded roster of players proved even A-listers can bring it to the paint and that they have some game outside of the recording booth.

Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Kane Brown faced off at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, with the Delaware native playing for NBA legend Bill Walton and the "Famous Friends" singer played for Atlanta Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins.

"Call me Elsa, cause tonight ima LET IT GO LET IT GO!!! Going full Disney," Jimmie captioned a post on Instagram.