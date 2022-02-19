Jimmie Allen Proves 'Country Boys Get Buckets' At Celebrity All-Star Game
By Regina Park
February 19, 2022
The red carpet was rolled out on to the court Friday (February 18) during the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. The star-studded roster of players proved even A-listers can bring it to the paint and that they have some game outside of the recording booth.
Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Kane Brown faced off at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, with the Delaware native playing for NBA legend Bill Walton and the "Famous Friends" singer played for Atlanta Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins.
"Call me Elsa, cause tonight ima LET IT GO LET IT GO!!! Going full Disney," Jimmie captioned a post on Instagram.
Jimmie's teammates included Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Olympian Nyjah Huston, Bachelor star Matt James, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, Peleton instructor Alex Toussaint, athlete Brittany Elena and Fanatics All-In Challenge winner Noah Carlock.
Brown played with Tiffany Haddish, Jack Harlow, former Cleveland player Booby Gibson, Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett, Harlem Globetrotters star Crissa Jackson, Olympic high jump champ Gianmarco Tamberi, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, and singer-songwriter Anjali Ranadivé, whose also the daughter of Sacramento Kings owner, Vivek Ranadivé.
On his Instagram stories, Jimmie showed off some more of his on-court skills, which "proved country boys get buckets."
Check out some more of the celebrity action on the court below.
Myles Garrett in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game is going exactly how you think it would pic.twitter.com/kawAsfcE7E— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 19, 2022
.@jackharlow enters the NBA All Star Celebrity Game 🏀🔥pic.twitter.com/d80y4koN6n— Jack Harlow Updates (@Harlow_Updates) February 19, 2022
Ranveer Singh in Cleveland playing NBA All Star Celebrity Game 🏀😃 pic.twitter.com/oSFeOATHo5— 𝓚𝓪𝓷𝓾𝓶𝓪𝔂𝓲 (@KanuS_28) February 19, 2022