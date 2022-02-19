Mickey Guyton Reveals Human Body Part Nickname She Calls Her Husband

By Regina Park

February 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You might have to crack open a textbook on human anatomy to get the deeper message behind country singer Mickey Guyton's human body nickname for her husband.

The "Better Than You Left Me" songstress posted a sweet, heartfelt message to her husband Grant Savoy, captioning a wedding photo, "My spleen @gjsavoy I just love you so so much. Truly you are everything to me🥺."

While some people commonly refer to a special someone as their "heart," the country star might be on to something with the spleen reference.

According to anatomy experts, the spleen has a pretty important job within the human body –– mainly that it fights off invading germs in the blood. The shoe-shaped organ also controls the level of blood cells in the body and filters the blood to remove any damaged red blood cells.

Who wouldn't want a love that fights off potentially harmful things and helps remove pieces of damage out of your life?

Mickey and Grant married in 2017 and share one-year-old son, Grayson, together. The Texas native recently blew football fans away with her rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in LA last week.

The 37-year-old is also celebrating the exclusive release of her newest album, Remember Her Name, on vinyl at Walmart.

Check out her Super Bowl debut below.

