Police Say They Have Enough Evidence To Bring Charges Against Kanye West

By Regina Park

February 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department says it has gathered enough evidence to bring charges against Kanye "Ye" West in connection to a battery case involving a fan.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they're nearly done investigating the incident in which Ye allegedly punched a fan seeking an autograph outside of an LA hotel. The outlet reported that the man's nose was broken after Ye punched him.

Between paparazzi photos and witness statements, police think there's enough evidence to charge the "Junya" rapper with a crime. Sources told the outlet they'll soon be making a decision whether to officially move the case to the LA City Attorney's Office where criminal charges would be brought against Ye.

Police said they wanted to interview Ye himself, but never got the opportunity because of his busy schedule.

If the LAPD does send the case to the city attorney's office, three things could happen: charges are filed, the case could be rejected or the attorney could get all involved parties together for an informal office hearing –– where they could potentially agree on certain conditions for the case to go away entirely, including mandated anger management classes.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.