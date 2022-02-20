Carmack-Altweis revealed that her team of investigators performed a test to see if a mechanical malfunction could have result in the gun going off on set. The DA said the result of the test showed that the hammer could have caused the gun to fire a bullet.

Other experts have claimed there's no way the gun could've fired without someone pulling the trigger, but the DA's test is critical as she weighs potential criminal charges.

Hutchins' family is suing Baldwin and the film's armorer in the fatal incident, claiming that several safety mistakes were made on the movie's set.