Justin Bieber Tests Positive For Covid-19, Tour Date Postponed

Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19, TMZ reported. The "Peaches" singer has canceled at least one tour date so far as a result.

A rep for the singer told TMZ Justin learned about his positive Covid-19 test on Saturday (February 19), but said the 27-year-old is thankfully feeling ok.

Justin just opened his Justice World Tour on Friday (February 18) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Now, it looks like the tour will be on hold for at least one date –– Sunday (February 20) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That show has now been moved to the summer.

The "Ghost" singer is scheduled to go to Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday (February 22) before playing at The Forum in LA on Thursday (February 24). Those dates could also be moved depending on when he contracted the virus.

The Biebs has been busy within the last week, putting on a show at The h.wood Group and Revolve's Super Bowl Party before kicking off his 45-date world tour.



While on tour, Justin plans to reward fans who take part in social initiatives from climate change to criminal justice reform and voter registration.