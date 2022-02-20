Man With A Gun Arrested Outside 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario's Home

The Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home of Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario on Saturday (February 19) after a man with a gun showed up.

According to TMZ, the man was standing outside the 35-year-old actress' LA home, yelling things about her. When cops arrived, they reportedly ordered the man to leave, but he refused.

The man was detained while police searched his car and found a loaded gun inside. He was arrested on possession of a concealed firearm charges and remains in police custody, the outlet reported.

It's unclear if Daddario or her fiancé producer Andrew Form were at home at the time. Daddario has also played in The White Lotus, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and San Andreas was home at the time.

This is latest in a string of recent incident involving people going to celebrities' homes. Last month, a man in NYC was arrested outside of music superstar Taylor Swift's apartment after trying to gain access and singer Lana Del Rey had to get a restraining order against a man who'd been to her home three times. In December, a man was arrested outside of Kylie Jenner's mansion, violating a previously filed restraining order; a month later the man showed up at her neighbor's home.