Miranda Lambert Mourns The Loss Of Longtime Guitarist Scotty Wray

By Regina Park

February 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert took to social media over the weekend to mourn the loss of her band mate and close friend, Scotty Wray.

"Heavy heart post💔. Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members, Scotty Wray," the country star captioned a photo of the two showing off matching arrow tattoos on their hands.

"We met in 2001 in Greenville Texas. I was 17 . That was the beginning of our journey together. We went through so much life together on and off the stage," she continued.

"We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together . He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years."

"I love you my sweet Bud Wray," she ended the post. "Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar picking angel. Rest easy my love."

Since the start of her career, Wray was the "If I Was a Cowboy" songstress' guitarist, songwriter, and was also a solo performer. Wray is also the brother of country musician Collin Raye. He passed away Friday (February 18) after battling heart issues, American Songwriter reported.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.