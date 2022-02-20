Miranda Lambert took to social media over the weekend to mourn the loss of her band mate and close friend, Scotty Wray.

"Heavy heart post💔. Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members, Scotty Wray," the country star captioned a photo of the two showing off matching arrow tattoos on their hands.



"We met in 2001 in Greenville Texas. I was 17 . That was the beginning of our journey together. We went through so much life together on and off the stage," she continued.

"We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together . He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years."

"I love you my sweet Bud Wray," she ended the post. "Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar picking angel. Rest easy my love."