Niall Horan Reveals He Became 'Extremely Ill' On A Flight From The US

Niall Horan shared his gratitude to the British Airways staff members who took care of him when he became "extremely ill" during a flight from the US.

The 28-year-old former One Direction star tweeted his message of thanks on Thursday (February 17) and also described the mid-flight incident that had taken place the night before.

"thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️" he wrote online.

The airline responded, with a British Airways spokesperson promising to relay his message to the personnel on the flight he took. "Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall" the airline tweeted. "We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them."