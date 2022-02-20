WATCH: Michigan's Juwan Howard Strikes Wisconsin Assistant, Brawl Ensues

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard took a swipe at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft's face following the Badgers' 77-63 win against the Wolverines on Sunday (February 20).

CBS Sports' cameras caught the altercation after the game, which showed Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard walk up to a visibly angry Howard after the former NBA forward didn't initially go over to shake hands with his Wisconsin opponents.

Howard and Gard appeared to share words before Krabbenhoft and others attempted to intervene. Both coaches were separated but continued their verbal exchange before Howard swiped in the area of the Wisconsin coaches, striking Krabbenhoft in the face, which led to more pushing and shoving between the two teams.