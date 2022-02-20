WATCH: Michigan's Juwan Howard Strikes Wisconsin Assistant, Brawl Ensues
By Jason Hall
February 20, 2022
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard took a swipe at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft's face following the Badgers' 77-63 win against the Wolverines on Sunday (February 20).
CBS Sports' cameras caught the altercation after the game, which showed Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard walk up to a visibly angry Howard after the former NBA forward didn't initially go over to shake hands with his Wisconsin opponents.
Howard and Gard appeared to share words before Krabbenhoft and others attempted to intervene. Both coaches were separated but continued their verbal exchange before Howard swiped in the area of the Wisconsin coaches, striking Krabbenhoft in the face, which led to more pushing and shoving between the two teams.
A fight broke out between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line. pic.twitter.com/AiWIwyzj8w— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 20, 2022
Michigan forwards Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams and Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath all appeared to throw punches during the skirmish.
Gard told CBS Sports that Howard "didn't like that i called a timeout to reset the 10-second call" with only 15 seconds left in the game while holding a 76-61 lead, which Howard confirmed was what led to the exchange during his postgame press conference.
"I didn't like the timeout they called, I'll be totally honest," Howard told reporters via CBS Sports. "I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. ... I thought that wasn't fair to our guys."
Howard, who was famously a member of Michigan's 'Fab Five' men's basketball team, returned to his alma matter as head coach in 2019 after a 19-year NBA playing career and six seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat.
Howard led the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament during his second season as head coach in 2020-21.