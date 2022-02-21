Agents Representing Over 150 NFL Prospects Threaten To Boycott NFL Combine

Over a dozen NFL agents, who represent roughly half of the prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft, are threatening to have the players boycott the NFL Combine scheduled to begin on March 1 in Indianapolis over the league's COVID-19 rules for the event.

Last week, the NFL sent a memo to the agents outlining the rules for the COVID "bubble," which prevent prospects from meeting with agents, doctors, personal trainers, and nutritionists during the weeklong event.

According to ESPN, the agents are most concerned that the prospects won't have access to their nutritionists, who ensure the young players are eating healthy as they try to reach and maintain specific weights during the combine.

"Unless the NFL and the combine agree to ease those restrictions — allowing players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — most top prospects will now only do medical evaluations next month in Indianapolis," NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero wrote on Twitter.

The NFL Players Association has told the agents it supports a boycott of the "antiquated" event.

If the boycott does happen, the players will likely show up in Indianapolis for medical evaluations. However, all of the other drills will be conducted during individual pro days at another location.

Both sides are discussing the issue and are trying to work out an agreement so that everybody can participate.