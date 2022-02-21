America's Got Talent Star Nightbirde Dead At 31 After Cancer Battle

By Yashira C.

February 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

America's Got Talent star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, 31, has died after a battle with cancer.

A source with direct knowledge told TMZ that the talented singer passed away Sunday after months of receiving treatment for the disease - which had spread to her lungs, spine and liver.

After announcing that she'd be focusing on her health full-time, Nightbirde withdrew from AGT mid-season. She previously survived breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2017 but it eventually returned, coming back in a metastatic state.

Doctors gave her a slim chance at survival - just 2% - and the remainder of her life had been given a small window in 2019, just 3-6 months. She beat those odds and was declared cancer-free the following year, only to have it return in 2021.

AGT judge Howie Mandel posted a heartfelt note about Nightbirde, saying, "(she) was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her."

Nightbirde blew the judges away and captivated America during her initial AGT performance, where she sang an original song titled "It's Okay." She made Simon Cowell emotional and got a standing ovation from the other judges, and a rare golden buzzer from Cowell himself. After getting the green light to move on, she made it to the quarterfinals before having to pull out due to her cancer.

Following her time on AGT, she shared her journey on social media while staying positive.

Rest in Peace Nightbirde.

