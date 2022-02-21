Bernie Madoff's Sister And Her Husband Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

The sister of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in their Florida home, in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted a statement on social media on Sunday (February 20), saying they discovered the bodies of Sondra and Marvin Wiener on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that people were unconscious inside the Boynton Beach home. Sonda was 87-years-old, and Marvin was 90.

"Upon arrival, deputies located an elderly female and male deceased from a gunshot wound," the department wrote on Facebook. "Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation, it appears to be a murder/suicide."

Officials said they are awaiting the results of the autopsy and would not say who was responsible.

Madoff died in prison last April at the age of 82. He had been in jail for nearly 12 years after being sentenced to 150 years for being the mastermind of the largest case of financial fraud in history. The Ponzi scheme he operated defrauded his clients of at least $20 billion.

The death of Sondra is the latest tragedy to befall the Madoff family. Madoff's son Mark took his own life in 2010, and Andrew, his last remaining child, died of cancer in 2014.