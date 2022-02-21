Camila Cabello Announces Upcoming Collaboration With Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello posted an exciting announcement on Instagram today (February 21.)

The "Havana" singer revealed that she would be collaborating with Ed Sheeran on an upcoming single titled "Bam Bam."

The photo shows what presumably is the cover art for the single, with Camila donning a grungy look sitting outside of a convenience store.

"Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever. Also my bday is the day before so triple win 🥳🥳🥳🥳," reads the caption.

This announcement follows Camila teasing new music earlier this month. She took to her socials to share a video of her lip-syncing while sitting in her car. Although she didn't add a caption, fans were immediately excited and speculating that it was a preview of a new song.

Camila has been a part of many chart topping collabs over the years, most notably with Shawn Mendes tracks "Señorita" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer." She also collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on "Bad Things," Quavo on "Havana," Bazzi on Beautiful, and Pitbull and J Balvin on "Hey Ma."

The singer previously collabed with Ed Sheeran in 2019 on "South Of The Border," which also featured Cardi B.

See the announcement below.